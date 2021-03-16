Arunachal: APPSU condemn eviction drive by Assam forest official in Taraso circle

TARASO- The All Papum Poma students union (APPSU) has strongly condemn the eviction carried out by the Assam Forest official with Assam battalion and Assam police in Taraso circle of Arunachal Pradesh today.

The APPSU team today visited the Dolung village in Taraso circle of Papum Pare district bordering Assam and inspected the eviction drive carried out by the Assam forest official with the help of huge contingent of police and security forces and JCB etc.

The APPSU President Tasar Levi inform that the Assam forest officials with the help of dozens of security forces, JCB, Tractors and labourers and illegally completely evicted one dwelling house in Dolung village early this morning.

The dwelling house was completely damaged and other household items, CGI sheets have taken away by the Forest Official, alleged APPSU.

While condemning the act of Assam forest officials, the students union has urge the State Government and the District Administration to deal strongly with Assam Counterparts specially with Assam Forest Official so that such inhuman act does not repeat in near future.

The union further demanded for deployment of additional Police Force at Dullung Police Out Post for the safety and security of lives and prosperity of villagers.

Meanwhile when contacted, the Balijan SDPO Dekio Gumja inform it was the incident of early morning at around 8 AM.

On receipt of incident of eviction drive in Dolung village the team led by Balijan ADC and police team rushed to the spot but the Assam forest official team left before the arrival from the scene.

The team of Assam official led by DFO Behali, SDO Gohpur, CI Gohpur, Assam forest officials, Assam police battalion, Assam Police and SSB and evicted the dwelling house of Tana Tuglo at Dollung village in Taraso circle. They demolished the house with the help of JCB and taken away some building materials from the site as per information. SDPO said.