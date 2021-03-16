Arunachal: Renowned social worker and Sangdupota PI Nabam Tarang passes away

JOTE- Renowned social worker of Papum Pare district and Sangdupota circle Public Interpreter (PI) Nabam Tarang passed way due to prolong illness. He was 79.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed its deep sense of condolence on the untimely demise of Nabam Tarang, PI of Sangdupota circle, who breathed his last on 15th March 2021 at Heema Hospital, Itanagar at around 6:20 pm after a prolonged illness.

The APCC President and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in a condolence message said that Lt. Nabam Tarang, S/o Lt. Nabam Tamak and Lt. Nabam Nyari, born on 03-02-1942 at Lurung village, Papum Pare District was a man of discipline and kind hearted person, who rendered selfless service for the greater interest of the society. Late Tarang was associated in various social welfare activities and himself was very active in establishment of Capital at Itanagar and also for the district Papum Pare and has played active role for establishment of developmental project like NIT, Law college etc and establishment of circle in Upper Balijan area of the district.

WATCH VIDEO

He served as Anchal Samiti Member of Rarka Modok,Relinka under Jote Panchayat and then as Gram Panchayat Member of Kampo segment in 1992. He was also first Public Interpreter (PI) of Sangdupota Circle, Papum Pare District. He left behind his two wives, three sons and eight daughters. The press release said.

His untimely demise is a great loss for the Sangdupota Circle in particular and State as a whole.

While paying deepest condolences to the bereaved family member & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and Strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to the family members and also pray for the departed soul rest in eternal peace in heavenly abode. The press release further said.

Meanwhile the Nabam Welfare Society (NWS) has also condole the demise of Late Nabam Tarang.

Late Tarang was a social and political leader of Papum Pare district and state, has contributed a lot for growth of education in the area, he was having vast knowledge of cust9omery law and was known for his best in solving several cases in the area with his caliber and efficiency’. The press release said.

Tuki said that I have visited the family today evening and console the family at the hours of grief and also paid my floral tribute to the departed soul. The last rite will be performed on Wednesday.