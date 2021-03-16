NEIDA conducts Piggery management training for pig rearing farmers at Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- In a bid to help the Pig rearing farmers based in and around Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli, Papum Pare District, the North East Initiative Development Agency-Tata Trusts organized a daylong vocational training programme for livestock service provider (LSP) at hotel Arunachal, Naharlagun today.

In the training programme, hundreds of Self Help Groups (SHGs) representing from Capital complex attended and they were given trainings on piggery farming, its management, breeding, feeding, disease control, sanitary measures, artificial insemination in pig and modern housing system for piggery by resource person, Dr. Taking Gammi, Dr Taking Gammi, Senior Veterinary Officer of Central Cattle Breeding farm, Nirjuli.

Satisfied over the training programme, the SHGs expressed their thankfulness to resource person, Dr. Gammi and NEIDA District Coordinator, Takop Tatin and Dr. Kesang Yeshi Tukshipa, Project Associate. NEIDA also appreciated Dr. Gammi for the meaningful and effective training imparted to the livestock service providers by using his wide knowledge and experiences on cattle breeding.

It is worth mentioning here that, NEIDA-Tata Trusts has been supporting pig farmers of the state in both financially and technically where farmers rears pigs for both fattening and breeding purposes. NEIDA-Tata Trusts, which signed a MoU with government of Arunachal Pradesh in the recent past for mutual collaboration to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged people, are also funding for agricultural development for farmers in the state besides their usual supports on livestock breeding and care.