Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- Alongwith rest of the state the 37th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh state was celebrated in Tawang district. Zila Chairperson, Tawang Leki Gombu unfurled the national flag at district headquarter.

Speaking on the occasion ZPC Leki Gombu congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the development and achievements made by state in last 36 years, he remembered the contributions made by leaders, employees and public in making present Arunachal.

He lauded the present state govt led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in bringing all round development in the state, he conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Bamang felix for empowering Panchayati raj institution and allocating funds for grass root

development. He paid his tribute to late Thupten Tempa, late Karma Wangchu former ministers and late Jambey Tashi, former MLA from Lungla. While congratulating Tsering lhamu wife of late Jambey Tashi on being elected unopposed as MLA from Lungla, he expressed his hope that under her leadership Lungla will continue to achieve new hieghts of development and accomplish the developmental projects initiated by late Jambey Tashi. He informed the gathering about various welfare schemes and its benefits to farmers, unemployed youths and general public.

ZPC conveyed his best wishes to students appearing in state board and CBSE examinations 2023, and also his wishes for Lossar festival begining from 21st february.

On this occassion the agriculture department Tawang displayed various foods including traditional monpa cuisine prepared by self help groups from different millet species to mark international year of millet. While three officials of ICDS department were felicitated with commendation certificate for their meritorious service.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, Abbot Tawang monastery Shelding Tulku rinpoche, Dy. Commander Tawang brigade Col JS Dodhy, senior officers from para military forces, public leaders, gaon burahs, students and general public participated in the celebration.