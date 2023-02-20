ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Last Updated: February 20, 2023
NAMSAI-   The 37th Statehood day was celebrated with much pomp and fervour at APIL ground Namsai. ZPC, Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun unfurled the national flag amidst a colossal public gathering. The chief guest in her address extended warm greetings of 37th Statehood day to the denizens of the district.

Cultural dance troops and exhibition from various departments, SHGs made the occasion more lively. Prizes were distributed to winners of State level Olympiad, Speech competition and Baby show.

ADC, Namsai S. Mining, HoDs, GBs, PRI members etc. among others were present on the occasion.

The Statehood day was also celebrated in all the admin outposts viz. Lekang, Chongkham, Lathao, Piyong in a befitting manner.

Vehicles procured under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana was flagged off by ZPC, Namsai. Furthermore, Flagging off of cycle rally to create awareness on Nasha Mukht Bahrat and Climate Change was done by ADC.

As a part of Arunachal Rising Campaign, awareness and information pamphlets on various financial inclusion schemes were distributed during the event.

