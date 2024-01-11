Arunachal: Noted social activist of East Siang, Joya Tasung Moyong conferred with ‘Doctorate’ by MIU

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Prominent social activist from East Siang district, Jaya Tasung Moyong has been conferred with the honourary degree of “Doctor of Letters” by Manipur International University (MIU) on 9th January at Guwahati in Assam.

She received the Doctorate certificate from Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, in the presence of NEHU Vice Chancellor PS Shukla, MIU Vice Chancellor Prof Hari Kumar Pallathadka and other eminent personalities.

Moyong was awarded with the State Gold Medal in 2019 by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for her sustained fight against drug addiction. She is also the recipient of 25th Baya Karve Rashtriya Purashkar, 2020, Pune, Maharashtra for her relentless efforts towards eradication of social evils related to girl child, domestic violence, sexual harassment, rescuing children from forced captivity, providing legal aid, anti-drug addiction movement and also, women’s empowerment.

In his congratulatory message, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu said: “I am incredibly proud of Jaya. She has set an amazing example for everyone in the State as a whole. Her ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems and hard work in containing drug abuse is the key to this success. This is an incredible milestone and Jaya deserves the spotlight to celebrate the moment.”

In his message, East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha stated that Jaya has been instrumental in curbing social evils, especially drug abuse not only in East Siang district but also in the entire State.

“This honorary degree is befitting to recognize the hard-work and efforts she has been putting towards nation building for a long time. It’s a moment of pride for all of us. I congratulate her on behalf of Arunachal Pradesh Police and wish her the best for future endeavors,” he said.

On her part, Joya Tasung Moyong expressed her gratitude and thankfulness to all her members of Women Against Social Evils (WASE), other social organizations and individuals including government bodies for their constant support in her endeavors toward social services.