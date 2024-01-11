INDIA alliance party is nothing but to promote pariwarik or dynasty politics, says JP Nadda

ITANAGAR- INDIA alliance party is nothing but to promote pariwarik or dynasty politics, said BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. He was addressing extended State Executive meeting of the party. J.P Nadda also meet and discussed with the Core Group members, State Office Bearer, Morcha heads after the State Executive meeting at state guest house.

JP Nadda, said that “we have a big responsibilities to do the undo things for many years which was ignored by the congress. Congress and UPA Govt did the politics with the people of this country, divide and rule, votes and politics. He highlighted Congress and various other political party are doing for their dynastic politics or pariwarik party. INDIA alliance party is nothing but to promote pariwarik or dynasty politics”.

He criticized Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress saying those who could not even connect themselves with their part, they have set out on the journey of connecting India is ridicules . He said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is meant to divide India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said that , North East has change in all front in term of developmental activities after the BJP came in the power. He said that 1800 kms Trans Arunachal Highway, Railway connectivity, Air connectivity also improved and some are in full swing. He said that Donyi Polo Airport has completed with in three years and fully functional now. Arunachal Pradesh is big state , BJP is only party to fulfill the aspiration of the people of the state.

BJP State President, Biyuram Wahge highlighted in brief journey of 34 years BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and its struggled by karyakartas and seven years developmental activities initiated under the BJP Govt. He said that BJP is only party which can served the state in better way. State has about 14 lakh population and 4 lakh primary membership is great achievement for the party and people are joining BJP reposing faith in BJP leadership. He said that BJP will form the Govt. With full majority.

The meeting also attended by Kiren rijiju union Minister for Earth Sciences, Govt. Of India, Chowna Mein deputy Chief Minister, MPs Nabam Rebia, Tapir Gao and party leaders, Rituraj sinha National secretary, Dr. Sambit Patra Natinal Spokesperson and Coordinator North East, Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Mahamantri, Ministers, MLAs, SOB, Core Group Members, Morchas, District Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Chairman and Vice-chairman of various department of the state Govt, ZPMs, and karyakartas.