Arunachal: MLA Kaling Moyong with DC Pasighat Dr. Kinny Singh visits Rengging village sinking zone areas

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Responding to the call and concern of the villagers of Rengging under Pasighat circle, located at 12 KM up in the mountain area along Pasighat-Pangin road, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong with Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Dr. Kinny Singh along with PMC Chief Councilor, Dy. CC, EE WRD, DDSE, DDMO, RWD, DHO, DAO, ZPM Bogong-I, Pasighat BJP Mandal President inspected the landslide and sinking zone of the village on Sunday.

On knowing the concern of the villagers, Kaling Moyong with Dr. Kinny Singh made a spot visit to the soil erosion and sinking areas of the village where villagers and stakeholders briefed the overall serious nature of the possible natural disaster near future. As per the villagers led by Gaon Burah, Tamak Tamuk and Gram Panchayat Chairperson, Smty. Jury Jamoh Padung, several portions of the village are gradually sinking and sliding down toward the Siang river deep gorge beside the village.

The villagers also reported of many crack lines in the village area due to which villagers are living under constant fear during the time of heavy rain at this time of monsoon season. Ex-ASM of the village, Durga Paron reported that several portions of lands have gradually moved down toward the gorge adjacent to the village with the passing of time and along with some portions of the village the government primary school of the village is also almost coming under the ambit of landslide.

The village GB, GPC and ex-ASM have urged the government to help the village to be shifted to a safer location. As reported by the villagers there is a deep hollow point underground in the village which was covered by the villagers by stones and soils. Regging village which is said to be established way back in the year 1880 is one of the oldest village and the village elders are said to have faced the wrath of the nature during the year 1950 earthquake that shook the entire region, wherein Mighty Siang river was also blocked days together due to sliding of mountain. The similar nature’s fury was also observed two decades ago during the year 2000 wherein a major flood hit the Siang valley (popularly called Chinese flood due to breakdown of dams in Chinese occupied Tibet).

After the spot verification and observation, the District Administration decided to constitute a five member committee composed of officials from civil administration like magistrate, DDMO, AMDO, WRD etc to study the ground situation and submit the report within a week. On the advice of MLA Moyong, DC Dr. Kinny Singh also declared to invite Seismologists etc to study the underground soil composition after which if need be the village will be shifted.

Later on the same day, the same team also inspected the river bank of Komlighat, Jarku village (Muriline) area where Siang river soil erosion is posing threat to the nearby residents. Local residents of the village informed that the boulder bunds along the river banks were damaged and dislocated by the blasting of dynamite/blast fishing by some irresponsible people. Moyong and Singh advised the locals to report any such future blast fishing attempts of some unruly people to the administration for serious action. Moyong directed the EE, WRD to make urgent arrangements to stop the further erosion of the river bank.