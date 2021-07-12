Arunachal: EK DC directs PWD for early completion of Pao Soh Bridge

SEPPA- Taking suo motu cognizance of the precarious condition of the existing bridge as reported by the 3-member technical committee constituted for making assessment of the bridge, East Kameng DC P Pravimal Abhishek has directed the PWD Chayangtajo Division for early completion of the proposed new Pao Soh Bridge near Riga Camp on the Seppa-Chayangtajo road by Aug 15 next.

The Pao Soh Bridge is the lifeline of Chayangtajo Sub-Division connecting it with the rest of the State. The proposed bridge is the part of the Construction and Improvement of Seppa-Chayangtajo Road project funded under NEC. The scheduled construction of the new bridge has been alleged to be delayed disappointingly for many years causing enormous inconvenience and hardship to the public of the district, especially during rainy seasons.

Earlier, in this connection, several meetings were conducted with various stakeholders for early completion of the new bridge.

Citing the pandemic due to COVID-19 and seismic vulnerability of the region, DC Pravimal Abhishek, as a measure of exigency in order to avert any untoward eventuality due to vagaries of monsoon and to foster development of the region, has issued an order to the PWD Chayangtajo Division under Section 144 of the CrPC on 1st July 2021 to undertake immediate measures for early completion of the new bridge at the latest by August 15 next.

Further, DC has instructed the department concerned to ensure timely and adequate mobilization of manpower, materials and machinery by the contractor and furnish a weekly report on progress achieved without fail on every Monday. To supervise the construction work, DC further directed the department to station the concerned JE permanently at the construction site.

As an interim measure, DC has further instructed the department to assess the physical and structural strength of the existing bridge and accordingly, directed for installation of warning signage indicating threshold load capacity of the existing bridge to regularise safety movement of vehicles in order to avoid any untoward incident and to prevent unwarranted damages to the existing bridge.

In case of any contravention of the order, the order further prescribed that a strict legal action will be initiated against any defaulter as per relevant provisions of law.