Arunachal: Mega Health Mela Held at Longding and Tezu

LONGDING- A mega health mela held at Longding, Tezu and other district across Arunachal Pradesh on October 1, 2024.

In observation of state wide mega health mela, Bekir Nyorak, DC Longding inaugurated the mega health mela at Longding Headquarters.

Various services like free medical checkups, awareness on prevention of seasonal diseases, immunization, early detection of health issues and enrolment in various health related schemes were provided.

DC Longding recognizing the efforts of department of health appealed the public to avail all sorts of services offered.

In total 179 including 23 Children, 62 male and 94 female beneficiaries were registered in today’s mega health camp.

The program was attended by DMO i/c, MS DH Longding, medical team from Assam Riffles, Head of Offices, Public leaders, Officials & Staffs of various departments, and Public.

Also Read- Mega Health Camp, walkathons, cyclathon, social services held across Papum Pare

Meanwhile, reports of conducting cleanliness drives poured in from various administrative outposts and various Govt. establishments in observation of the Swacchata Hi Seva fortnight program.

TEZU- A Mega Health Mela was successfully conducted at the Zonal General Hospital in Tezu, marking a significant initiative as part of the Statewide Mega Health Mela organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP). The event aimed to enhance healthcare accessibility and raise awareness about various health services available to the public.

The Mela was inaugurated by HMLA Mohesh Chai, who stressed the importance of such health camps for community well-being. He encouraged attendees to register under the Chief Minister’s Aarogya Yojana (CMAAY), a government initiative that provides health insurance to alleviate financial burdens associated with medical care. “These schemes are crucial during times of financial distress caused by unexpected medical expenses,” he stated.

Also Read- Namgey Tsering felicitates teachers of Tawang constituency

Shri Chai also elaborated on the advanced medical facilities available at the hospital, including ultrasound machines, endoscopy, CT scans, and laparoscopy, which significantly improve diagnostic capabilities. He called on healthcare professionals to prioritize patient care despite their heavy workloads and suggested that referral services be enhanced for more effective and accurate patient treatment.

Additionally, Shri Chai addressed concerns regarding the delayed shift of the hospital to its new building, urging all departments to ensure quality workmanship and the timely implementation of projects. “A well-functioning healthcare system requires collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders,” he added.

Also Read- Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Regional Office of SBI in Namsai

District Medical Officer (DMO) Lohit CL Manchay also spoke at the event, providing an overview of the preparations that went into organizing the Mela. He highlighted the importance of community engagement in health initiatives and the need for continuous public health education.

In a special recognition segment, Safai Mitras, the frontline workers responsible for maintaining hygiene and sanitation, were honored with essential gear and commendations for their vital contributions to public health.

The program attracted a diverse audience, including local PRI leaders, Heads of Departments (HODs), doctors, hospital staff, Safai Mitras, and members of the general public. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in health check-ups, consultations, and informative sessions about various health schemes.

Overall, the Mega Health Mela at Zonal General Hospital Tezu served as a crucial platform for promoting health awareness and providing essential medical services to the community.