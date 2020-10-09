Arunachal: Ligu visits Rehabilitation and Resettlement village at Hollongi

Hollongi– Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu visited the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) village Hollongi today and released the 2nd and final instalment 30% amount to R & R Chakma Committee in the presence of ADC Balijan Tasso Gambo, EAC Balijan, DLRSO, PRO Airport Project and staffs today.

While releasing the instalments, DC advised the Chakma R& R Committee members to utilise the fund in a judicious manner for further development of R & R village.

He also asked Committee members to mobilise the villagers for complete shifting to be done within a week from the date of receipt of 2nd instalment. DC also assured that district administration will extend all possible assistance on all occasions.

He also directed AAI authorities to start jungle cleaning and levelling of land immediately with the help of ADC Balijan, R &R Chakma Committee and PRO of Airport Project.

The total area for construction of Green field Airport is 667acres and same was handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on 5th Feb,2019; total 156 families had been identified for Resettlement and Rehabilitation and 30 families are identified for land for land.

In compliance with the Govt direction to the Deputy Commissioner-Cum-Administrator (R&R) Project that the entire project amount should be released into two instalment i’e., first instalment 70% and 2nd and final instalment 30% and accordingly after completion of construction works at R &R village Hollongi today DC released the final amount to R&R Chakma Committee.