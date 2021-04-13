Arunachal: Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Sangken Festival greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed Sangken Festival greetings.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Sangken. He expressed his hope that the sacred event and the festivity associated with the Sangken Festival will usher in peace and happiness for all.

In his message, the Governor said that Sangken festival is the time to ritually and ceremoniously bathe the images of Lord Buddha. This also heralds the New Year and the people sprinkle water on each other as a sign of greeting and goodwill, he said.

May this festival of our Khampti and Singpho brethren bind each one of us in fraternal love, amity, and affection and inspire us to strive for the unity, progress, and well being of all, the Governor wished in his message.

The Governor has appealed to all the citizens of the State to observe the precautions against COVID-19 and make full effort in checking COVID-19 spread.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sangken to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Joining the pious New Year festival of the Tai Khamptis, Khandu wished them a prosperous and healthy new year.

“Sangken, the festival of purity and holy water, is not only an occasion to celebrate but also to put into practice the teachings of Lord Buddha, which is compassion, love and peace,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

He urged people of all faith and following to join their Khampti brethrens in celebrating their most important festival of the year.

et this celebration be another knot in the bond of our unity in diversity,” Khandu added.