Assam: A book named ‘Kotha Prosonge’ Bengali version of ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’ by Dr A K Pansari 

GUWAHATI- Prof. (Dr.) Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, Advisor, Education, Govt. of Assam & Honorary Principal Advisor, Royal Global University, Pranjal Saikia, Renowned Actor & Director, Dr. Usharanjan Bhattacharjee, Sahitya Academi Awardee and an eminent Rabindra Researcher, Dr. Saumen Bharatiya, translator of the book and Co-Founder of the book Byatikram Group, together released the Bengali version of ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, named as ‘Kotha Prosonge’ a book authored by Dr.A.K.Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University today.

The book is a collection of 43 articles written by the author in Hindi, Assamese and English in last 15 years and published in Dainik Purvoday, The Assam Tribune and Dainik Janambhumi. Many of these articles were written and published during this pandemic to motivate people.

Dr.Pansari, addressing the august gathering spoke on the importance of mother tongue and ‘Mother’, who has been instrumental in his growth and career. He wished Hindi was more widely used and asked the audience of gathered students to write more often.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had launched his book ‘Baton Baton Mein’ and had quoted ‘scoch toh badalni hi hogi’. He lauded all present to use this pandemic time to retrospect on all things innovative; take time to sharpen one’s axe and that Media-the Fourth Estate, plays a pivotal role in changing perspectives of people.

Dr. Bharatiya, showed gratitude to Dr.Pansari for writing ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, which when he read during the pandemic provided inspiration and solace and led him to translate the book into Bengali.

Pranjal Saikia, eulogized Dr Pansari for being cynosure for doing good for the society. Dr.Bhattacharjee, congratulated both Dr. Pansari and Dr.Bharatiya. Dr.Choudhuri, gracing the occasion, wished the book to be translated into Assamese too.

The programme started with a devotional song by Ms. Saparja Dhar, a student of Class X,Royal Global School.