Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates composite steel bridge over River Haju

TEZU- Connectivity is a prerequisite and vital for the development of all sectors. The government is committed to providing improved basic facilities like roads, education, electricity and health care to the people at their doorsteps.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated the composite steel bridge over River Haju and dedicated it to the people of Lohit District which will address the long-felt needs of the denizens.

During his day-long visit to the Lohit district, DCM was accompanied by local legislator Karikho Kri, Deputy commissioner Marge Sora, Superintendent of Police Ankit Singh, ZPM Balong Tindya, HoDs, PRI members and the general public.

The 40 mt. long bridge was funded under RIDF-XX and executed by PWD. The bridge is the only lifeline of communication between Tezu and Bhekhuliang village during monsoon.

Mein also inspected the Paya river flood plains to take a stock of the developmental needs.

Later, Mein laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation of the new building complex of the Zonal General Hospital Tezu.

Addressing the gathering, DCM assured all possible help to Health and District Administration Lohit.

He assured immediate release of 20 lakhs for the repair and maintenance of Hospital quarters.

Highlighting the issue of Opium Cultivation and substance abuse and addiction in this part of Eastern Arunachal, Mein asked all to learn from Mother’s Association Aalo in tackling the issue.

He also stressed the need to turn to alternative livelihood means like Areca nut plantation instead of opium.

Karikho Kri while highlighting the fact that the Tezu hospital was established during the erstwhile Lohit District, it still caters to four eastern districts Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai and the nearby areas of Assam. He urged the State Government to transform the Zonal General Hospital into a specialized First Referral Units FRU.

Speaking on the event, the DMO Dr CL Manchay put forth the grievances faced by the health department like shortage of Manpower and quarters in the Zonal General Hospital.