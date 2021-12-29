Arunachal: Gumball India 2021 culminates at Kaho in Anjaw

Story Highlights The event was part of 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'-Celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence under initiative by Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to promote domestic tourism in the state.

KAHO ( Anjaw )- The second edition of the most successful endurance event of the country, Gumball India, organised by InCarNation Sports culminated its journey today at Kaho in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Gumball India 2021 started its journey this year from Koteshwar in Kutch district of Gujarat on 24th December. The sixteen participating teams faced a tough 4,000 kilometres non-stop drive to be a finisher in this year’s event. Drivers from various cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi, Jammu, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi participated in this year’s event.

The event was flagged off from Gujarat on 24th December, saw participants cover 4000kms non-stop and drive through places of historic significance that culminated at Arunachal Pradesh

The event was part of ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’-Celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence under initiative by Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to promote domestic tourism in the state.

To encourage more inclusiveness, the organisers, InCarNation Sports, had also tied up with Padma Deepa Malik’s, NGO Wheeling Happiness which provided free entry to two teams of specially abled drivers.

Padma Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympics Games and through her NGO Wheeling Happiness is working with people with disabilities for the universal inclusion, awareness & disability rights.

Speaking on the event, Deepa said: “When I started participating in car rallies, I was the first & only paraplegic woman to do so and I’m so happy to promote the same passion for adventure & motorsports among people with disabilities through my foundation Wheeling Happiness to break stereotypes. I feel so elated that so many people with disabilities have come forward to explore driving and adventure”.

This time, a differently abled woman participant Saumya Davar undertook this challenging endurance drive; and the second team was led by Joginder who was a passionate driver before his injury and with our support returned to the roads for the first time since becoming a paraplegic. It was also very exciting that our team of Digvijay & Prashant from the first edition returned once again for Gumball 2021.

In the 2nd edition of Gumball India, this year, the participants drove through 4000 + kilometres, virtually non-stop and reached the finishing point. The teams navigated through fifteen secret checkpoints along the way that was revealed to them at the start of the event. Participants were free to take any route they wanted but they had to check-in at all the intermediate checkpoints.

Speaking of the event, Mr Sudev Barar, Core Organiser of the event said: “We are glad to end Gumball India on a high note this year. This is the 2nd edition of Gumball India and it was a huge success this year.

It was a real endurance test with 82 hours of non stop driving through Rann of Kutch , Aravalli Hills , historical monuments of Madhya Pradesh, plains of Bihar and Assam. The event culminated with the Indian flag hoisting ceremony at Kaho village in Arunachal Pradesh and with the singing of the national anthem by the Indian army.

The winners of this year’s event in the general category are:

1st Team KARM 2.0, Kushagrr Agarwal and Rajatesh Maji, Noida, 2nd Team Defenders Ashish Budhiya and Rohit Kashyap, of Ranchi and 3rd Team Urban Nomads Aditya Sharma and Alok Mishra of Delhi

The Specially Abled winners of this year’s event are: 1st Team Able Warriors, Prashant Gaukar and Digvijay Singh Nagpur and Haridwar , 2nd Team Ace Joginder Singh and Yashwardhan of Hyderabad and Jamshedpur and 3rd Team Living Life on Wheels, Somya Davar and Shivam Saluja, Delhi and Jaipur.

The prize distribution was held at Golden Pagoda, Namsai with District Commissioner R. K. Sharma and Superintendent of Police Dr. D. W Thungon handing out the trophies to the winners. Last year the event started from Kanyakumari. The next edition of Gumball India will be back in 2022 with a more difficult endurance challenge. adventures and adrenaline rush.