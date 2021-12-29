Arunachal Pradesh plans to add 32415 MW of “Green power” into the National grid

NEW DELHI- The Hydro Power potential of Arunachal Pradesh had been a matter of discussion & planning for a long, but the conversion of this potential on the ground had not been getting the required impetus. Now Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh have worked out a plan to get this converted into reality and make Arunachal Pradesh a developed state.

Governments have recently shortlisted some projects from the available sites to be developed by CPSUs. Once these projects are developed Arunachal Pradesh shall be adding 32415 MW of “GREEN POWER” into the National grid.

To push the execution of the project without loss of time, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein decided to call all the CMDs of CPSUs involved in the process and understand their plan and the way forward. Accordingly, CMDs of all 4 involved CPSUs ie, NHPC, SJVNL, THDC & NEEPCO attended the meeting.

Mein desired and asked all CMDs to work with all earnestness so that time-bound implementation is ensured. He asked CMDs to ensure the involvement of local people, wherever possible so that the benefits of development also flow down to the common public of the state. CMDs of all the CPSUs assured the Deputy Chief Minister that all required steps in this regard shall be taken.

To begin with, all CPSUs informed that they would post their nodal officer in Arunachal Pradesh if they don’t have any presence in the state yet. Mein also directed state officials to facilitate the CPSUs during this process and provide the required support.

After having this commitment from CMDs, Deputy Chief Minister met Union Minister of Power R K Singh and briefed him about the development in Power and Hydro Power sector in the state. Mein intimated Union minister that Arunachal Pradesh can contribute significantly to the Prime Minister’s commitment made at the Glasgow COP meeting by developing the hydropower sector.

He also intimated that the State is consciously working with CPSUs to harness this potential. While appreciating the action of the Government of India for taking the initiative to involve CPSUs in the development of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh he thanked the Union minister on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for this.

The issues of development of small and micro-hydro Power Projects in remote Border areas, MNREs support for the development of small/Mini Hydro projects, revamping required in distribution and transmission system of Arunachal Pradesh to reduce the AT & C losses and to provide reliable power to consumers were also discussed at length.

Mein requested for early release of the sanctioned amount due for the state in respect of RGGVY, DDUGJY, IPDS & SAUBHAGYA too. The issues of connecting local youth in this development process by creating job opportunities and business opportunities were also discussed.

Union Power Minister had been very receptive to all the issues raised and expressed full support from the Government of India. Expressing his concern, the Union Minister stressed the need of reducing aggregate transmission & commercial losses in the Power Sector of the state. In this regard, Mein assured him to take all necessary steps in the state. The Union Minister directed his officials to be responsive so that the remote state and its common public can be made prosperous.

The Union Minister also assured full support of the Government of India to develop the power and hydropower sectors of the state.

Advisor to Govt H K Paliwal, Commissioner Hydro Power Prashant Lokhande and R K Joshi CE(Monitoring) also accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during these meetings.