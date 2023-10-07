Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) called on the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at New Delhi on 7th October 2023. He conveyed good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the Prime Minister and apprised him of the developmental progress of the State.

The Governor, who has toured a number of vibrant border villages, selected under Vibrant Village Programme shared his observation with the Prime Minister. He said that the people in the remote border villages were immensely grateful for the support they were getting.

The Governor briefed the Prime Minister about the developmental programmes and schemes in the State, which he had reviewed during the district tours. He said that all weather road connectivity, strong and reliable internet connectivity and augmentation of health and education infrastructure are the top priority areas, which are being pursued by the State.

The Governor also brief the Prime Minister on implementation of new education policy, health and initiatives being taken for participation of the population to make the Yojanas successful. He also opined on the need of automation of Data and use of technology to enhance the monitoring and accomplishment of objectives.

The Governor briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of settlement of border issues with Assam and other coordination issues being undertaken to ensure security of Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts.

The Governor also highlighted the efforts being made to enhance the output of agriculture, horticulture and service sectors in the State.