Arunachal: DC Papumpare visits Oju Welfare Association

NAHARLAGUN: DC Papumpare Pigu Ligu, who is also Chairperson, Inspection Committee-cum-District Advisory Board (DAB), along with members of the committee Neelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, Papumpare, DMO, Papumpare, DDSE, Papumpare and Member Secy-cum-Deputy Director ICDS Cell, Yupia, Smt. A Lowangcha were accorded warm welcome by Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association (OWA) along with other staff on their inspection visit to OWA, run Child Care Institute (CCI).

Chairperson OWA later took all the dignitaries for a quick tour of the integrated complex and let them acquainted with all the schemes run by OWA under one roof viz. Arunachal Women Helpline, Child Care Institute (CCI), Lone Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) of the state, Swadhar Greh (A home for women under difficult circumstances), Loin Loom & Traditional Jewellery making unit, Handloom training centre and vocation training units).

During their visit they interacted with the team of Women Helpline 181, followed by interacting with the children of CCI and women survivors sheltered at Swadhar Greh.

During their visit Children of Children Home presented few cultural items for the dignitaries.

After inspecting the integrated complex and several schemes run by OWA, DC-Cum-Chairperson, Inspection Committee cum DAB and SP, Papumpare lauded the relentless effort & services rendered by OWA towards the children and women in difficult situation, under the able guardianship of Smt. Ratan Anya, the incumbent Chairperson of OWA.

On the sideline several issues and challenges were also discussed wherein DC, Papumpare directed DMO, Papumpare to conduct medical camp on monthly basis to track their physical wellbeing of the children and also provide free medicines as admissible under the guideline, DC also directed DDSE, Papumpare to issue books for the vulnerable children sheltered at OWA, he further assured to look into the other grievances under his purview. Lastly DC, Ppapumpare and SP Papumpare assured to extend all possible help from their end.