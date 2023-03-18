ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Damgyin team lifted the first Rigzhung Tsemo dendur trophy

Soinam Team bagged the runners trophy.

Last Updated: March 18, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Damgyin team lifted the first Rigzhung Tsemo dendur trophy

TAWANG-   The Damgyin team lifted the first Rigzhung Tsemo dendur trophy and cash prize of archery competition while Soinam Team bagged the runners trophy, Team Temiphu got the 2nd runners up position in archery, while Team Changbu, was adjudged best discipline team.

Dorjee Wangchu, of Team Damgyin, got best archers title,  the Only Lady Archer  Tsering Pema, of Khinmey Team, and Youngest Archer Tsering Dorjee (08 Yrs), Changbu Team, were also felicitated.

Also Read-  Traditional games and sports competition held at Tawang

In the Theppi ( juggling soft ball with leg )competition Mento Pema Tongsan Team was declared winner while in Laei(akin to marbles), competition Shurbi Sports Club, won the Trophy with Medals and DRL Tawang team bagged the runners up trophy.

Related Articles

The first Rig-Zshung Tsemo Den-Dur (traditional games)Competition 2023 was organised wef 13-17 March 2023 at Tawang Festival Ground. The Ex-servicemen welfare Association of Tawang supported by Indian army organised these events.

Also Read- 3rd Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay Archery Tournament begins at Khirmu

Leki Gombu, Zila Chairperson Tawang and Col JS Dhody, Deputy Commander Tawang Brigade, distributed the prizes and medals to all the winners.  The event was highly appreciated by Locals of Tawang and they participated in it with full gaiety and passion.

In his address to the participants during valedictory function Zila Parishad Chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu congratulated all the winners and lauded the organisers for their initiative.

Tags
Last Updated: March 18, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: HDFC emerge champion at NTMT football tourney2022

Arunachal: HDFC emerge champion at NTMT football tourney2022

Arunachal: 8 AM Sports Diet Scholarship-22022 launched

Arunachal: 8 AM Sports Diet Scholarship-22022 launched

Arunachal: Nani Tagio Memorial Football Tournament -2022 kickoff

Arunachal: Nani Tagio Memorial Football Tournament -2022 kickoff

Arunachal: Tissa Thunderbolts emerge as winner in the maiden TPL cricket tournament

Arunachal: Tissa Thunderbolts emerge as winner in the maiden TPL cricket tournament

Helping Hands to offer 50 sports scholarship

Helping Hands to offer 50 sports scholarship

Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

Arunachal: Khandu assures to implement grassroot football development program of AIFF in AP

Arunachal: Khandu assures to implement grassroot football development program of AIFF in AP

Arunachal: Khandu Sends-off state sportspersons for 36th National Games

Arunachal: Khandu Sends-off state sportspersons for 36th National Games

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

Arunachal: CM kicked-off Under-17 Boys and Girls State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament

Arunachal: CM kicked-off Under-17 Boys and Girls State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button