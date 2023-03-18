Arunachal: Damgyin team lifted the first Rigzhung Tsemo dendur trophy

TAWANG- The Damgyin team lifted the first Rigzhung Tsemo dendur trophy and cash prize of archery competition while Soinam Team bagged the runners trophy, Team Temiphu got the 2nd runners up position in archery, while Team Changbu, was adjudged best discipline team.

Dorjee Wangchu, of Team Damgyin, got best archers title, the Only Lady Archer Tsering Pema, of Khinmey Team, and Youngest Archer Tsering Dorjee (08 Yrs), Changbu Team, were also felicitated.

In the Theppi ( juggling soft ball with leg )competition Mento Pema Tongsan Team was declared winner while in Laei(akin to marbles), competition Shurbi Sports Club, won the Trophy with Medals and DRL Tawang team bagged the runners up trophy.

The first Rig-Zshung Tsemo Den-Dur (traditional games)Competition 2023 was organised wef 13-17 March 2023 at Tawang Festival Ground. The Ex-servicemen welfare Association of Tawang supported by Indian army organised these events.

Leki Gombu, Zila Chairperson Tawang and Col JS Dhody, Deputy Commander Tawang Brigade, distributed the prizes and medals to all the winners. The event was highly appreciated by Locals of Tawang and they participated in it with full gaiety and passion.

In his address to the participants during valedictory function Zila Parishad Chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu congratulated all the winners and lauded the organisers for their initiative.