Arunachal

Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

The student, who was studying at the Government Secondary School, Mani, under Doimukh constituency, was discovered hanging inside the bathroom, according to local police.

Last Updated: 15/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

ITANAGAR — A tragic incident has shaken the community in Papum Pare district after a 13-year-old Class 7 student was found dead inside a school hostel bathroom on Saturday evening.

The student, who was studying at the Government Secondary School, Mani, under Doimukh constituency, was discovered hanging inside the bathroom, according to local police. Authorities were alerted immediately, and a team from Doimukh Police Station reached the spot to begin preliminary investigations.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

While initial findings suggest a case of suicide, police have not ruled out other possibilities. Officials confirmed that a post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are also speaking with hostel staff, fellow students, and others who may provide insight into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The identity of the student has not been disclosed to protect the privacy of the family. Police have also stated that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The incident has raised widespread concern among parents, teachers, and community leaders, many of whom have emphasized the urgent need for mental health support and counseling services in schools across Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek help by contacting local helplines or counseling services.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Two doctors attacked inside TRIHMS; assailant arrested

Arunachal: Two doctors attacked inside TRIHMS; assailant arrested

Arunachal: East Siang Traffic Police Seize 14 Bikes with Modified Silencers in Pasighat

Arunachal: East Siang Traffic Police Seize 14 Bikes with Modified Silencers in Pasighat

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspects De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centres in Pasighat

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspects De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centres in Pasighat

Arunachal: Universal Brotherhood Day Celebrated at VKV Nirjuli

Arunachal: Universal Brotherhood Day Celebrated at VKV Nirjuli

Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Illuminates the Spirit of Universal Brotherhood on 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address

Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Illuminates the Spirit of Universal Brotherhood on 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address

Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

Arunachal: Anjaw Administration destroyed 1,850 Acres illicit Poppy Cultivation, in 5 Years

Arunachal: Anjaw Administration destroyed 1,850 Acres illicit Poppy Cultivation, in 5 Years

Arunachal: 7-Day Training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming’ Concludes at Pasighat

Arunachal: 7-Day Training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming’ Concludes at Pasighat

Arunachal: New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: DC Lower Siang Inspects Ongoing Projects in Koyu Circle, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Quality

Arunachal: DC Lower Siang Inspects Ongoing Projects in Koyu Circle, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Quality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button