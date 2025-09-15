Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

ITANAGAR— Himalayan University celebrated Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day with enthusiasm and wide participation, marking the occasion with inspiring speeches, cultural performances, and academic showcases.

The program, held under the guidance of Ms. Nyamne Tayeng, Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator, brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

The celebration began with a welcome address by Talkeshwar Ray, HoD In-charge, Civil Engineering, followed by an address from Dr. Debaprasad Dev, Dean of Research, who emphasized the importance of innovation and research in engineering education.

Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean Academic Affairs, delivered a motivational speech, urging students to view engineering as a tool for nation-building and sustainable development.

Dr. Ghanshyam Mishra, IQAC Coordinator, stressed the role of quality education and skill-based learning in ensuring academic excellence.

The program also featured cultural performances by students of DTech, BTech, and MTech, along with a Civil Engineering model presentation, which was widely appreciated. Around 150 participants, including HoDs, faculty members, and dignitaries such as Advocate Mukesh Kumar, Er. Hemraj, Mr. Biki, Pejum Basar, Raja Sarkar, Pragyan Sharma, Manjula Karmakar, and N. Ngondir, attended the event.

The event was anchored by Ms. Kara Lala, a BTech final-year student, while Dr. Robertson, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering, delivered the vote of thanks.

Concluding on a spirited note, the celebration not only paid tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya, but also set a positive academic tone for the upcoming session, reinforcing the university’s commitment to holistic education.