Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Hosts Youth Festival “Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon-2025”

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) successfully organized the Youth Festival – Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon-2025 under the banner of the Red Ribbon Club and NSS Cell, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS).

The marathon aimed to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention and drug abuse among youth and the university community.

The event saw over 100 enthusiastic runners, including RGU students and NSS volunteers. The program began with a welcome address by Dr. Tage Monju, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Professor, Department of Education, followed by the felicitation of dignitaries.

The marathon was flagged off by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor of RGU, who urged young people to safeguard themselves from HIV and substance abuse while prioritizing health for a brighter future. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the vital role of NSS and Red Ribbon Club in creating awareness on health and social issues.

The event concluded with a lively prize distribution ceremony, where winners received medals, certificates of merit, and participation certificates. Institutional winners will now advance to State, Regional, and National-level competitions.

Winners – Student Category Male

Mr. Tokmin Panyang (Department of Strength and Conditioning) – 1st Prize

Mr. Talong Taring (Department of Physical Education) – 2nd Prize

Mr. Niren Bharali (Department of Electronics & Computer Engineering) – 3rd Prize

Winners – Student Category Female

Ms. Litkhin Tochhu (Department of Physical Education) – 1st Prize

Ms. Kago Asung (Department of Physical Education) – 2nd Prize

Ms. Tayo Ana (Department of Physical Education) – 3rd Prize

Senior faculty and officials, including Prof. Sambhu Prasad (Dean, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences), Dr. Tadang Minu (Head, Department of Physical Education), Dr. K. Rojeet Singh (Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education), and Mr. Gomar Basar (Deputy Registrar, IISYD), graced the event. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Organizing Chairman and Assistant Director of Physical Education, followed by the National Anthem.

The successful event not only promoted health and fitness but also echoed the university’s commitment to social responsibility and student engagement.