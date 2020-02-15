Arunachal: Chowna Mein suggests waging war against drugs

Tezu

With his strong voice, Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM Chowna Mein suggests to wage war against rampant rise of drugs ( opium and other contraband substances ) in Lohit, Namsai, Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley while unveiling Rehabilitation cum Rajyoga Centre at Brahmakumaris Tezu here on Feb 14.

“The organization of this kind should come forward and need to sensitize the vulnerable youth entangled in drugs. Brahmakumaris an NGO is working selflessly to de – addict and generating awareness campaign which is praiseworthy.

The govt. is committed to support in its noble endeavor in near future”, vows the DCM. Large scale cultivation of opium in Medo circle and Namsai areas are cause of concern above that synthetic drugs imported from outside has jeopardized the youth”, Chowna expresses.

Senior member BK Vinod from Tinsukia, BK Towsik & In – charge BK Jayanti also highlighted the aims of the institute. They also enlightened about the organization which is meant to bring reform as well as to eradicate social evils through spirituality.

Besides, Karikho Kri local MLA, Dasanglu Pul MLA Hayuliang, Jummum Ete Deori MLA Likang, Gum Tayeng MLA Dambuk, Prince Dhawan DC and DW Thungon SP Lohit and head of the departments also participated on the occasion.