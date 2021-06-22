Arunachal: AAPSU files FIR against CE BRO on Kimin Incident

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union ( AAPSU ) files FIR against the Chief Engineer of Border Road Organization (BRO ) for showing Kimin town as part of Assam during the inauguration of 2 lane Kimin-Potin road by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. AAPSU seeks an apology from BRO.

AAPSU President, Hawa Bagang who was talking with Media out side Itanagar police station after filling the FIR informed that ” the union has filed an FIR against the Chief Engineer of BRO in connection with omitting the name of Kimin and Arunachal Pradesh from all the milestone. Also the Union has issued an ultimatum of 10 days to BRO to tender an unconditional apology for this incident” .

AAPSU president, also warned that if BRO officials failed to make an apology before the public of Arunachal, then the union and the public will gherao the BRO’s offices all over state.

On the other hand All Kimin Youth Welfare Association has also served a 30 days ultimatum to BRO officials to vacant from Kimin and 3 days time for the Official to be Present who has made the error.