Arunachal: 71st Van Mahotsav kicks off in Khola Camp

Doimukh- The week long 71st Van Mahotsav-2020 organized by Banderdewa Territory Division, environment and forest department was observed on Wednesday here at Khola camp. On the occasion tree plantation programme was organized. The agriculture minister Tage Taki and local MLA Tana Hali Tara joined the plantation drive.

On the occasion the forest officers and others officials were honoured for their dedication towards protection of the environment and forest. Also the face mask, hand sanitizers were given to the forest officers and officials on the occasion. Along with officials, the villagers also attended the event. The plantation materials were distributed to them too.

Speaking on the occasion the agriculture minister Tage Taki appealed to the citizens to protect the nature. He also urged them to plant trees every year and be a nature warrior.

The Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara said tribal people have always lived together with nature and therefore should take led role in protecting them.

“We are dependent on nature since time immemorial. The nature and tribal way of life is inseparable,” he said. Hali also made an appeal to the people of his constituency to plant trees and protect the environment. On the occasion DC Papum Pare Pige Ligu, SP and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Banderdewa Forest Division, DFO H B Abo inform that 3700 plant has already been planted in 8 forest ranges of the division across the district by the officials and staffs. We have a target of planting twenty five thousand plants in the jurisdiction of 8 ranges and 23 beat area. This initiatives are being done under the state government programme “ Green Arunachal Programme”. Abo added.