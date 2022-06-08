The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

ITANAGAR- The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India, said the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister called upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast to join the journey to build a strong, prosperous new India. The Minister said that the absolute and unwavering commitment showed by the BJP led Narendra Modi government for upliftment of Northeast, has resulted in lasting peace in the region and also its economic resurgence. The Minister was addressing a press conference after visiting the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) here today.

Also Read- Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

The Union Minister along with the officials and citizens of Itanagar also participated in a Swachata event within the premises of RARI. Speaking about the achievements of the Modi government since it came to power in 2014, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The mantra given by our dynamic Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, for the overall and holistic development of India and its citizens, is ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayash’. With this mantra, the government continues to work on its top priority to further the ease of living of every citizen. The government has launched many welfare schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme, Saubhagya scheme, PM Kisan scheme, PM Bima Fasal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and many more which has helped the common people immensely.”

The Minister further added, “In Arunachal Pradesh, more than 2.20 lakh rural households have received tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. With more than 34,500 houses in Arunachal Pradesh, the PM Awas Yojana has helped people of the state to earn a shelter they can call their home. More than 48,000 LPG connections were given under Ujjwala scheme to the needy people of Arunachal Pradesh. The government continues to work to make lives of our citizen comfortable and dignified with its welfare programmes.”

Highlighting the role of Northeast as the new engine of growth for India, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Connectivity within Northeast has become tremendously efficient in last eight years. The focused approach to build intra state and intra-regional connectivity in Northeast and its states has boosted the connectivity in logistics and transport.

The schemes like Udan have given wings to the aspirations of the people of Northeast. The maiden commercial flights between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, using the Made In India Dornier planes, is a huge step forward in the region. The flights connect Dibrugarh-Pasighat and Tezu-Lilabari sectors. The big infrastructure projects like completion of long pending Bogibeel Bridge and Dhola Sadiya bridge over Brahmaputra; the ongoing construction of world’s tallest Girder rail bridge in Imphal-Jiribam line; the record length of roads constructed within Arunachal Pradesh and northeast or resurging the waterways transport to boost the economic and business potential of the region are all testament of revolutionary connectivity long aspired by the people.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh are happy with the access to the huge Indian Railway network when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Naharlagun railway station into the railway map of the country by introducing direct trains to Delhi. While these all helps people in their ease of living, we should note that this is going unlock the huge tourism potential that Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region possesses. The rich diversity of flora in the region can also help tap the huge potential in the Ayush sector.”

Concluding his interaction with the Press, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “As we continue our journey to build a strong, prosperous & new India, all efforts are being taken to accelerate development of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the North-east India so that it powers the growth engine. Arunachal Pradesh is blessed by the almighty with picturesque beauty and natural bounty. Its true value in tourism can only be unlocked when all of us join hands and continue to work towards improving connectivity, health services, skill development etc. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, we must pledge to the call of ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.’ We must continue our journey onward and upward.”