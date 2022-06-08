Crime

Shocking News: Son addicted to PUBG game kills mother

The boy has been taken in custody, and further probe is underway.

June 8, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Shocking News: Son addicted to PUBG game kills mother

LUCKNOW-   A minor boy shot dead his mother in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow after she stopped him from playing the PUBG mobile game. The police said the boy was addicted to the game. He used his father’s pistol to commit the crime.

Not only that”  The boy concocted a fake story about some electrician to mislead the police, the officer said.

to know more Watch this Video

Related Articles

PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It was launched by the Chinese gaming major Tancent. It is a multiplayer online game wherein players shoot each other.

The game was banned in India. BGMI, a game launched by the same company, has replaced PUBG in India. Its format is similar to PUBG.

Tags
June 8, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

January 4, 2022
Arunachal: 4 including a Cop arrested on drug trafficking racket

Arunachal: 4 including a Cop arrested on drug trafficking racket

December 22, 2021
Shocking News: Minor married girl raped by 400 people in 6 months in Maharashtra’s Beed

Shocking News: Minor married girl raped by 400 people in 6 months in Maharashtra’s Beed

November 14, 2021
Arunachal: NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai

Arunachal: NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai

October 27, 2021
Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends 2 drug dealers in Longding

Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends 2 drug dealers in Longding

October 23, 2021
Arunachal: East Siang police busts a gambling racket in Pasighat, arrest 9 including 5 women with cash

Arunachal: East Siang police busts a gambling racket in Pasighat, arrest 9 including 5 women with cash

October 21, 2021
Arunachal: Seppa police arrested Bike lifter, 5 others, 15 stolen bikes recovered

Arunachal: Seppa police arrested Bike lifter, 5 others, 15 stolen bikes recovered

October 18, 2021
Arunachal:  Four including one ENNG cadre arrested on charge of extortion money in Chongkham

Arunachal:  Four including one ENNG cadre arrested on charge of extortion money in Chongkham

September 30, 2021
Arunachal: SIT arrests former TV actor for morphing Arunachalee girl’s photo on porn site

Arunachal: SIT arrests former TV actor for morphing Arunachalee girl’s photo on porn site

September 24, 2021
Itanagar: Capital police busts one more Bike lifter gang, 18 Bike recovered, 5 arrested

Itanagar: Capital police busts one more Bike lifter gang, 18 Bike recovered, 5 arrested

September 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button