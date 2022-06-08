Shocking News: Son addicted to PUBG game kills mother

LUCKNOW- A minor boy shot dead his mother in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow after she stopped him from playing the PUBG mobile game. The police said the boy was addicted to the game. He used his father’s pistol to commit the crime.

Not only that” The boy concocted a fake story about some electrician to mislead the police, the officer said.

PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It was launched by the Chinese gaming major Tancent. It is a multiplayer online game wherein players shoot each other.

The game was banned in India. BGMI, a game launched by the same company, has replaced PUBG in India. Its format is similar to PUBG.