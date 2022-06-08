Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th June 2022. They discussed about promotion of AYUSH, Yoga and the proposed bridge below River Brahmaputra.

The Governor emphasised on reviving the insightful knowledge of the ancient Indian systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development and propagation of the AYUSH systems of healthcare. He said that the AYUSH healthcare system has no side effects and must be promoted.

The Governor called strengthening Ayurveda Research institution in the State by ensuring time-bound research programmes on identified diseases for which these systems have an effective treatment. He said that it will be a boon for the poor and rural communities.

The Governor shared with the Union Minister about the traditional folk medicines practiced by the people of Arunachal Pradesh since time immemorial. He suggested for survey, documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and treatment for possible usage in public health care and future research as well.

A passionate Yoga practitioner himself, the Governor called for assistance from AYUSH Ministry for appointment of Yoga teachers in each and every educational institute in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that the proposed bridge under River Brahmaputra will be a boon for the area and by connecting Arunachal Pradesh will give a boost to the tourism in Assam as well Arunachal Pradesh particularly Pakkke Kessang, West Kameg and Tawang Districts.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to take up the issues suggested with his officers for overall progress of the State and people of Arunachal Pradesh.