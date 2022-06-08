Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

Governor for Yoga teacher in every educational institute

June 8, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th June 2022. They discussed about promotion of AYUSH, Yoga and the proposed bridge below River Brahmaputra.

The Governor emphasised on reviving the insightful knowledge of the ancient Indian systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development and propagation of the AYUSH systems of healthcare. He said that the AYUSH healthcare system has no side effects and must be promoted.

Also Read- The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Governor called strengthening Ayurveda Research institution in the State by ensuring time-bound research programmes on identified diseases for which these systems have an effective treatment. He said that it will be a boon for the poor and rural communities.

Related Articles

The Governor shared with the Union Minister about the traditional folk medicines practiced by the people of Arunachal Pradesh since time immemorial. He suggested for survey, documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and treatment for possible usage in public health care and future research as well.

A passionate Yoga practitioner himself, the Governor called for assistance from AYUSH Ministry for appointment of Yoga teachers in each and every educational institute in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that the proposed bridge under River Brahmaputra will be a boon for the area and by connecting Arunachal Pradesh will give a boost to the tourism in Assam as well Arunachal Pradesh particularly Pakkke Kessang, West Kameg and Tawang Districts.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to take up the issues suggested with his officers for overall progress of the State and people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
June 8, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi Interacts with beneficiaries

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi Interacts with beneficiaries

May 31, 2022
Arunachal: World No Tobacco Day observed in Palin

Arunachal: World No Tobacco Day observed in Palin

May 31, 2022
Arunachal: Protest Rally against NSCN-KYA in Longding

Arunachal: Protest Rally against NSCN-KYA in Longding

May 30, 2022
Arunachal: State Cabinet approves several Important proposals

Arunachal: State Cabinet approves several Important proposals

May 30, 2022
Arunachal: Cabinet approves MACP to Govt. School Teachers and Regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs.

Arunachal: Cabinet approves MACP to Govt. School Teachers and Regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs.

May 30, 2022
Arunachal: Army distributes wheel chairs, hearing aids in Lhou Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Army distributes wheel chairs, hearing aids in Lhou Village in Tawang

May 30, 2022
Arunachal: UFO 80 repairs road from Mirmir Charyali to GSS Balek

Arunachal: UFO 80 repairs road from Mirmir Charyali to GSS Balek

May 30, 2022
Arunachal: Pedagogic Workshop on Wancho Script held in Longding

Arunachal: Pedagogic Workshop on Wancho Script held in Longding

May 28, 2022
Arunachal: Efforts are on to strengthen Women SHGs to boost rural Economy- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Efforts are on to strengthen Women SHGs to boost rural Economy- Chowna Mein

May 28, 2022
ZSI discovers new macaque species in Arunachal Pradesh, names it 'Sela Macaque'

ZSI discovers new macaque species in Arunachal Pradesh, names it ‘Sela Macaque’

May 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button