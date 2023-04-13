National Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 appointment letters

NEW DELHI- The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today on 13th April, 2023. PM Modi He distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

The new recruits selected from across the country will join various positions/posts in various ministries under Government of India

The newly inducted appointees will also be able to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

45 places of the country were connected with the Rozgar Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

He congratulated the candidates and their families for getting the appointment letter. The Prime Minister remarked that the government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolutions of a developed India.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.