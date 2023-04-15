Arunachal: Sangken the water festival celebrated at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Sangken, the water festival is being celebrated from April 14-16 this year. The festival symbolises new beginnings, love, compassion and thankfulness and uses water as a means of spreading joy.

During Sangken, people engage in the traditional rituals of pouring water on Buddha statues and playfully sprinkling water on each other, as it is believed that purifying power of water cleanse away any negativity and usher in renewed energy, positivity, and harmony into our life.

This festival is not only a time for merriment and enjoyment, but also an opportunity for all to strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding.

The Theravada Buddhist Society Itanagar observed the occasion with great joy at Buddha Vihara, Vivek Vihar Itanagar.