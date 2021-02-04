Nabam Rebia, drew attention of Minister of Railways regarding construction of Steel Super structure Bridge over the River Pachin

NEW DELHI- Nabam Rebia, Member of Rajya Sabha, flags the special issue regarding construction of Steel Super structure Bridge over the River Pachin to connect Naharlagun Railway Station from National Highway 415 via Lekhi village in Arunachal Pradesh in a special mention in Parliament today.

Nabam Rebia, drew the attention of Union Minister of Railways regarding construction of Steel Super structure Bridge over the River Pachin to connect Naharlagun Railway Station from National Highway 415 via Lekhi village in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project was approved in 2016 and the foundation wok commenced in the same year. Later due to funds crunch the project could not be completed. This is an important bridge which minimizes the traffic problem of twin capital city Naharlagun (Itanagar) by shortening the road length about 14 kilometers.

Keeping in the importance of the bridge and problems being faced by the people of twin capital city Naharlagun (Itanagar), Mr Rebia urged upon Government of India to consider this matter for release of necessary funds in the current financial year for early completion of bridge.