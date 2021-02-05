Balo Raja and team attended 21st TCC & NERPC meeting

KOHIMA: The 21st TCC and North East Regional Power Committee (NEPRC) held at Kohima, Nagaland on 2nd and 3rd February 21. A team of officers from Power department from Arunachal Pradesh led by Palin MLA and Advisor to Government on Hydropower Development Balo Raja attended the meeting.

Raja addressing the function stressed the inter-State/lntra-State Connectivity for Reliability of grid and emphasis for interconnection of power line with regional and neighboring transmission system in state.

Raja has raised the issue of providing of 132 KV ISTS Inter-Connectivity between Jonai(Assam) to Niglok(AP): Niglok, in East Siang, Providing 132 KV SC on DC Inter-Connectivity Transmission line Between Likhabali and Basar(AP), Providing 132 KV LILO link to Pare-Chimpu Transmission Line to Naharlagun 132 KV S/Station.

“ I am happy and thankful to this Forum and MoP Gol for approving 220KV DC Kathalguri-Namsai and 132 KV Roing-Chapakhowa transmission lines. I believe the forum must have discussed the matter and found ways to expedite implementation and early commissioning. Arunachal being a Hydro rich State, such interconnections would be beneficial to other constituent member states and would become an indispensable part of the system at the times of Grid contingencies and shutdown planning.” Raja said.

He urged the form and the house to pass necessary informant and update to state government on Chapakhowa-Roing 132 Kv, Kathalguri-Namsai 220 KV DC Line.

The Two day meeting which began on Feb 2 attended by top officials of Power Department, Hydropower Department and senior officers from North East Regional Power Committee and Ministers and concern authority of various states of the North East region.

The meeting was organised by the NERPC under the aegis of department, Government of Nagaland at Kohima.