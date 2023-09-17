Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

ZIRO- ( By Robin Hibu, IPS and Gyati Kacho ) Of late, Ziro the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri is slowly and surely getting acknowledged as a pride district of Arunachal Pradesh for its all-round rapid development taking place in various fields viz. socio-economic, cultural, education and tourism.

Tourism is gaining ground at Ziro with the recently completed Trans-Arunachal Highway shortening the journey between Itanagar to Ziro to two hours, availability of plenty of good hotels, resorts and home stays coupled with a mild climate which makes it as an ideal get away tourist destination place. World famous festivals like the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), identification of Ziro as a potential World Heritage Site for its enchanting Cultural Landscape and discovery of world’s tallest natural Shivalinga has catapulted Ziro as sixth most favoured tourist destination place in India.

Ziro also boasts of housing more than 20 residential schools making it as an educational hub as well. Earlier, parents enrolled their wards to hill station schools at Shillong and Darjeeling but now the trend has reversed and children not from the neighbouring Districts but also from every part of the state and even from outside are receiving education at Ziro.

As for health care facilities, the Gyati Takka General Hospital boasts of state of the art medical facilities with specialist surgeons available in almost every medical department. The hospital is also under upgradation as a Zonal Hospital which would cater to the medical needs of not only Lower Subansiri but to other neighbouring districts of Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri.

Over a period of time, several individuals have immensely contributed in shaping the destiny of Ziro and bringing it to world limelight.

To salute and honour few of these pioneers whose contributions for Ziro are unparalleled, Helping Hands, a Delhi based NGO will felicitate them during the forthcoming Gandhi Jayanti. Also, Helping Hands will also inaugurate the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Centre’ with facilities of Library, Digital Career Guidance Centre, Children’s Activities Centre, Citizen Services Centre, Farmer’s Sales Hub, Panchayat Ghar and Health Clinic. The “Pride of Ziro” awards with Gold Medals to winners and Administration Excellence Award-2023 will also be given away at Hong village during the function. To select the awardees a panel of jury had been constituted comprising H.K Shalla, IAS (Retd.), Millo Tago, IFS (Retd.), Prof. Nani Bath, Dr. Dani Duri and Robin Hibu, IPS.

The ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards would be given away by Mrs. Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, grand-daughter of Mahatma Gandhi in presence of eminent personalities from Delhi.

The winners of the maiden prestigious ‘Pride of Ziro’ award comprise the following individuals:

Lod Kojee- Visionary student leader, empathetic bureaucrat, social reformer, preservationist of culture/heritage of Apatani. He modified the Apatani Dree festival celebration and was instrumental in centrally celebration of Dree festival, continuing the endeavour for Apatani cultural preservation.

Lt. Nani Challa- Pioneer in Apatani social reformation, poet, teacher and lyricist par excellence. Architect in documentation of Apatani culture & heritage. Composed immortal Dree anthem ‘Ngunu Tanii Ka Dree Janda’, penned the emotive Dree Pre-Dance song ‘Supung Milang Dree Soko Sukun Akung Toh’ and many more immortal hit songs of Apatani. folklores.

Tailyang Shanti- For her selfless caring, sheltering & reforming the destitute, disabled children and orphans through her Mother’s Home, which she founded in 2009. Popularly referred as ‘Mother Teresa’ of Ziro for her good Samaritan works.

Lod Tabyo- Legendary name in football for decades and nicknamed ‘Pele’ of Ziro in his hey days. His exceptional skill in football is an inspiration for younger generation. He represented Ziro and Arunachal Pradesh in various prestigious tournaments, honoured with several accolades and awards.

Hage Tade- Devoted his life for Apatani folklores preservation through his mellifluous immortal songs. Mesmerizing singer, emotive lyricist, composed and sang hundreds of Apatani songs enthralling generations. Rightfully reckoned as ‘Kishore Kumar’ of Apatani Plateau.

Taku Chatung- For initiating Mission Clean Kley River by involving all stake holders and making it a mass movement. Golden hearted social worker, innovative youth leader, diehard environmentalist who even donated his ancestral land for Trans-Arunachal Highway cause.

Hano Bobby- For initiating Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) and bringing Ziro to global music map, striving for empowerment of artists and entrepreneurs through his Phoenix Rising, holistic hybrid, micro economic initiative for farmers through his “Bhoom E” start-up.

Administration Excellence Award-2023:

Bamin Nime, APCS(AG)- For his exemplary people friendly initiatives involving all stake holders benefitting the public which resembles efficiency in administration. His ideals and deeds of ‘Pay back to the Society’ and ‘Dignity of Labour’ has been much appreciated by denizens of Ziro plateau.