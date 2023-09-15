Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mrs Konpu Lee Kadu is being conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award for her contribution to the tribal music of Arunachal Pradesh.

People Congratulating to Mrs. Konpu Lee Kadu on receiving the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her outstanding contribution to tribal music in Arunachal Pradesh. The award recognizes her dedication and her efforts to preserve and promote the region’s rich musical heritage.

The Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will present the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to 84 artists from the field of performing arts of India who are above the age of 75 years and haven’t been accorded any national honour in their career so far.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards will be conferred by the Vice-President of India in a special ceremony on16th September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards is a national honour bestowed on performing artists as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts. The recipients are selected by the Akademi’s General Council, consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artists and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Government of India, States Governments, and Union Territories. The honour carries a purse money of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh) besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

