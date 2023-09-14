Arunachal: DA, IPR holds meeting with the land donors of FTI, Jote

JOTE ( Papum Pare ) – DC Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu asked the authorities of the CPWD and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRTFI), Kolkota to be empathetic towards the land donors, who have donated 43.32 acres of land free of cost for the construction of the institution.

He said this while chairing a joint meeting of the District Administration, Information and Public Relations Department, PRI members, GBs, land donors of Film and Television Institute, Jote (Jullang Rakap) and representatives from CPWD to assess the land dispute and water supply connection issues of FTI at the FTI conference hall on Thursday.

Addressing the CPWD and SRTFI members he specifically pointed out that “In many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Papum Pare district natural resources like water, forest etc have private/community ownership. So individual/ community consent becomes indispensable in order to execute the works smoothly. ”

“This joint meeting is the result of the lackadaisical attitude of the CPWD and SRTFI towards the land donors and their grievances. For any developmental work of such a big stature to be completed successfully on schedule, building rapport and winning the confidence of the local is a prerequisite,” he added.

“Out of the 43.32 acres only 3 acres is disputed, which can be resolved through proper coordination among the executing agencies, FTI and stakeholders like land owners and panchayat leaders,” he further added while urging the land owners to coordinate with the administration.

Speaking on the occasion Director IPR Onyok Pertin said that the “Role of the IPR department in the project is supervisory and monitory in nature. The department acts as bridge between the land donors, SRTFI and the government. “

He further suggested for drafting a Memorandum of Agreement between the FTI and the land donors to ensure that the sacrifice of the donors are recognized.

Taba Kunya, GPC Rakap while speaking on behalf of the land donors informed that the “public of Jullang Rakap have cooperated with the CPWD and have made no claims on any civil work so far. “

“However, the water supply work, for which the survey was conducted by the PHE department, GoAP with the assistance of the PRI members and GBs of Jullang Rakap village , should involve the PRI members during the execution,” he demanded.

Kunya also felt that “Few considerations should be made for the group C and D posts for the land donors once the FTI becomes functional.”

After threadbare discussions the owners of the 3 acre disputed land owners agreed to withdraw their cases in lieu of some lump sum compensation; a representation to be written to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI to involve the panchayat leaders, GBs and public during the water supply work execution and posting of SRTFI officials and officers who understands the local sentiments.

The FTI is an ambitious project of the union Information and Broadcasting Ministry whose foundation stone was laid on 9th February, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FTI is the first film and television institute in the north east and the third in the country.

Deputy Director, IPR Marbang Ezing, CO Sangdupota Dr. Heera Panggen , ZPM Sangdupota Hina Camdir Tok, GBs, land donors and engineers of CPWD attended the meeting.