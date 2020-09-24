Itanagar: Nirjuli police arrested two alleged highway robbers

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirjuli: The Nirjuli police has arrested two alleged highway robbers in connection with looting from goods carriers vehicles in Itanagar capital region and Doimukh area, Informed Capital Police incharge, SP Jimmy Chiram.

SP said that two person has been arrested alleging for looting several good carrying vehicles, the two person are allege to be involved in many cases in Doimukh area. SP said.

Several complaints were receiving from various parts of Nirjuli and Doimukh police station of such incidents for last 2-3 week. Two case has been registered at Nirjuli police station alone. Due to which a special team was constituted by Naharlagun SDPO and Nirjuli OC to nab them and today the team was successful. SP said.

Team OC PS Nirjuli Insp M Geiyi and SI Arangham Nirjuli PS led the team. On being directed by both SP Capital and Yupia, intensified patrolling were conducted in all PS areas for last few days. He said.

As per information the duo use to stop the vehicles from Assam returning after delivery in Itanagar, in name of mask checking and looting their money from sales. Such incidents in Nirjuli and Doimukh area and had created fear in mind of business people. He said.

Two unknown person has been arrested, one of them is a resident of Bank Tinali and other from P Sector both from Itanagar. They have been arrested from Lekhi area this evening and a R-15 motor bike has been seized. This arrest will ensure security for businesses using transport. SP further said.

They will be produced before the Court on Friday. SP added.