Itanagar: Joint meeting of APSCPCR and APSCW held

Itanagar: A joint meeting of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women((APSCW) with Smti. Rosy Taba, Member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was held in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development.

The meeting was attended by all the newly appointed members of the APSCPCR, headed by the Chairperson, Smt Gumri Ringu. Smti Kago Asha Lod, Nodal Officer, Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme has presented a background and brief on constitution of APSCPCR in her welcome address.

Addressing the newly formed first independent State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Smti Rosy Taba briefed about the roles and responsibilities of the Commission. She directed the commission to take over all the cases related to child from the APSCW. She also stressed for providing training to all the statutory bodies constituted under JJ Act.

The report of POCSO cases, the Missing cases of the Child and Relative Adoption in the State should be taken as priority and teenage pregnancy issues and drug abuse also to be addressed by the State Child Rights Commission. She also suggested the State Commission for Child Rights to visit the CCIs, SAA, JJ Homes, and other institutions regularly for monitoring and awareness generation.

She also appealed the State Government to provide proper infrastructure to the State Commission for Child Rights for smooth functioning of the Commission.

Further, Chairperson, APSCPCR Smti Gumri Ringu, submitted a report on their recent visit to CCIs, DCPUs, CWCs in capital region and discussed their grievances and submitted a memorandum to the Hon’ble Member, NCPCR. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Smti. Nyapi Ringu, Deputy Director(ICDS) Directorate of Women and Child Development.