Gautam Adani’s Role Model is Dhirubhai Ambani

Adani has said this in an interview with India Today Group.

December 29, 2022
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, considers Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of the country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries, as his ideal. Adani has said this in an interview with India Today Group.

He said, ‘Dhirubhai Ambani is a source of inspiration for millions of Indian entrepreneurs. He has built a world class group in the face of adversity and left behind an illustrious legacy. I have been impressed by Dhirubhai since the beginning. Like him, I am also a first-generation entrepreneur.

Gautam Adani is considered synonymous with success in the business world today. In recent years, his wealth has increased day by day and quadruple by night. Today he is the Richest man in India and Asia and is at number three in the list of the world’s richest.

Gautam Adani founded Adani Exports in 1988. Today, the business of Adani Group is spread over many areas. Adani Group has seven listed companies. Recently, it has also ventured into cement and media business. Adani is at number three in the list of the world’s rich with a net worth of $ 116 billion. This year his net worth has increased by more than $ 39 billion. He is the only rich person to make profits in the top ten.

