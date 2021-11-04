Sports

First Ever Intra Battalion Badminton Club (BBC) Tournament held in Aalo

The tournament ended with medal ceremony,  camp fire, story telling and merry making.

November 4, 2021

AALO:   First time a two days Intra Battalion Badminton Club (BBC) Tournament held in Aalo on the initiative of Tumme  Amo, Comdt 2nd Bn & President,  BBC Aalo,

A Total 8 double teams participated in the tournament,  each team playing one league match with remaining 7 teams. Thus, total 28 matches were played out of which 20 matches were played on 1st Nov and rest on 2nd Nov.

The best 4 teams played two knock out semis on 2nd Nov and the best 2 teams played the final sme evening. My team could not qualify even for semis.

Constable Yash Gohain & Constable Tonya Ngulom (Horse Team) defeated Insp Tomo Ete and Constable  Prem Lera Naksamg (Charlie Team) in the final.

The tournament ended with medal ceremony,  camp fire, story telling and merry making.

As the President of the BBC Aalo,  Tumme Amo also extended his heartiest gratitude to all the participants and executive members for making the tournament  very successful.

Tags
