Arunachal: APCTA conference concluded

BOMDILA- The two days, 8th general conference of Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) with new its newly selected central executive members concluded here at Govt College Bomdila, on Monday.

On the valedictory function, the names of the newly selected Central Executive Committee of APCTA for 2021-24 were formally announced. Narmi Darang, associate professor of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat was unanimously selected as president, Dr Dani Kacha, Govt College Yachuli and Tadam Rutti from Govt College Doimukh as vice-presidents, Tumbom Riba Jomoh Associate Professor, Dera Natung College of Itanagar as general secretary and Chorten Norbu as assistant general secretary. While, other executive posts were held by members from different government colleges of the state.

On the occasion, the Best APCTA Unit award was conferred on Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College, Deomali. Meanwhile, Nongja Singpho, Joint Secretary APCTA from Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu Unit received the award of the Best Joint Secretary.

The newly inducted committee members were falicitated by the outgoing president, Pura G Tago and the outgoing general secretary Eli Doyi. The duo, expressed their anticipation that the new committee would carry out the responsibilities of APCTA with great zeal and sincerity.

The chief advisor of APCTA, Dr P C Swain while deliberating upon the aims, objectives and responsibilities of APCTA, appreciated the host college for the wonderful efforts and the best possible arrangements done to make the event a grand success saying the host unit, Govt College Bomdila left no stone unturned to make the conference successful and a meaningful one. Dr S D Chowdhury, vice principal, J N College Pasighat was full of praise for the entire Bomdila college fraternity, especially NSS volunteers of the college for their extra-ordinary dedication and hospitality towards the guests and delegates.

On behalf of J N College Pasighat, Chowdhury contributed an amount of Rs. 10000/- to the NSS volunteers as a token of love and appreciation. Another Rs.10000/- was presented to the NSS volunteers by the outgoing president. The principal, Govt College Bomdila, Dr S Khandu thanked all the delegates and invitees for their presence and cooperation. He was hopeful that the college will conduct more such events in future with the help of the dedicated faculty members and students and with the support of the stakeholders.

As the mark of concluding the event, the delegate faculties were taken on a site seeing trip to Sangti Valley and Thubsung Dhargyeling Monastery under Dirang Sub-division.

Earlier, on the inaugural function, APCTA submitted a five point memorandum to the Education Minister Taba Tedir, modification of Recruitment Rules (RR) of Directorate Higher and Technical Education, creation of sanctioned posts of principal, faculty and ministerial staffs for newly established colleges, rationalization of transfer and posting of college teachers, professorship for eligible associate professors of college, and study leave for PhD, Postdoctoral Fellowship and other Career Advancement Programmes. The minister assured to look into matter, for which the newly selected central executive committee has also determined to pursue the matter during their tenure.