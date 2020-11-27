National

Ceasefire violation by pakistan Army in J&K’s Rajouri, Poonch

Two army personnel killed in cross-LoC firing in

November 27, 2020
0 1 minute read
Ceasefire violation by pakistan Army in J&K’s Rajouri, Poonch

New Delhi- Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked Cease Fire Violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on 27 November 2020, said defence spokespersons.

Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier on 26th Nov, in a ceasefire violation incident by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector, Subedar Swatantra Singh was  critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri, Rifleman Sukhbir Singh  and  Subedar Swatantra Singh were brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to them for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
November 27, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button