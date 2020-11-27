Arunachal: NABARD Launches PLP 2021-22 for Lohit District

Tezu: NABARD launches the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Lohit District. The launching was done by Marge Sora, DC, Lohit in presence of all the bankers of Lohit district viz. SBI, APRB, CBI, Lead District Manager etc., HoDs of line departments of the district. Nitya Mili, DDM, NABARD was also present during the launching of PLP for Lohit district in Tezu.

NABARD, DDM Nitya Mili informed that NABARD prepares PLPs for each district of the country every year with a view to facilitate flow of institutional credit to priority sector activities including crop loan and term loan for agriculture and allied activities.

In such an annual exercise NABARD carries out a detailed exercise for mapping the credit potential that is expected to stimulate balance growth of all the sectors of the economy of a district.

The PLP projections serve as a basis for banks in preparing Annual Credit Plan.

The PLP for the year 2021-22 is based on the theme “Collectivization of Agricultural produce for Enhancing Farmer’s Income.”

The potential for institutional credit to Priority sector for the year 2021-22 has been estimated to the tune of Rs.3203.52 lakh for Lohit district.

The potential for credit flow to agriculture sector including crop loan has been estimated to the tune of Rs.2401.07 lakh for the district.