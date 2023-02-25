ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Visits Koloriang

Last Updated: February 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Visits Koloriang

KOLORIANG-  Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today visited Koloriang, the district headquarter of Kurung Kumey, near China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Kurung Kumey district administration, local MLA Lokam Tassar, BJP workers and general public beautifully welcomed the union minister.

On her visit to Yapak model village, Ms. Lekhi apprised the women of their responsibility towards society and urged self help groups (SHGs) of Yapak village to avail scheme pertaining to kitchen garden and to contribute to the economy by selling local products. She also emphasised on sustainable way of living by discouraging the use of plastic and reiterated not to consume cold drinks on excess as it leads to diabetes in old age.

Also Read- Meenakshi Lekhi assures to set up a ‘cultural center’ at Ziro

Arunachal: Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Visits Koloriang

Related Articles

During her tour she visited schools and the Chera Talo district hospital. MLA Lokam Tassar put up grievances of the district to the union minister for which she promised to look into and gave assurance to address the issues raised by the MLA.

The programme organized in Yapak village was attended by union minister along with MLA Lokam Tassar, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Ocean Gao, HoDs of the district administration, officials and local public of Koloriang.

Tags
Last Updated: February 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh: 37th Statehood Day celebrated at Ziro

President Murmu attends 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh

President Murmu attends 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh

President Droupadi  Murmu to attend Arunachal Pradesh's 37th Statehood Day

President Droupadi  Murmu to attend Arunachal Pradesh’s 37th Statehood Day

Arunachal: Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme held at Pasighat

Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

Arunachal: VDVKC micro-food processing unit set up at Ziro

Arunachal: VDVKC micro-food processing unit set up at Ziro

Arunachal: Pema Khandu appeals public to maintain peace

Arunachal: Pema Khandu appeals public to maintain peace

ITANAGR-  Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper. During the bandh,  a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials. Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI. Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans. Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O), stated “To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.” Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17). ( This is a developing story )

APPSC paper leak case: Clashes erupt between Cops and protestors in Itanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button