Arunachal: Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Visits Koloriang

KOLORIANG- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today visited Koloriang, the district headquarter of Kurung Kumey, near China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Kurung Kumey district administration, local MLA Lokam Tassar, BJP workers and general public beautifully welcomed the union minister.

On her visit to Yapak model village, Ms. Lekhi apprised the women of their responsibility towards society and urged self help groups (SHGs) of Yapak village to avail scheme pertaining to kitchen garden and to contribute to the economy by selling local products. She also emphasised on sustainable way of living by discouraging the use of plastic and reiterated not to consume cold drinks on excess as it leads to diabetes in old age.

During her tour she visited schools and the Chera Talo district hospital. MLA Lokam Tassar put up grievances of the district to the union minister for which she promised to look into and gave assurance to address the issues raised by the MLA.

The programme organized in Yapak village was attended by union minister along with MLA Lokam Tassar, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Ocean Gao, HoDs of the district administration, officials and local public of Koloriang.