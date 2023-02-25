Arunachal: 40 Arunachali students to visit AP, Rajasthan under Yuva Sangam

ITANAGAR- At least 40 students from Arunachal Pradesh embarked on a visit to Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme.

‘Yuva Sangam’ is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. As part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme, 25 (Twenty-Five) selected students of NIT Arunachal Pradesh and 15 (Fifteen) students of the North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) embarked on an exposure visit to Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh PHE & WS, DoTCL & Information Technology Minister Wangki Lowang flagged off the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme on Friday in an event organized at Itanagar.

To strengthen people to people connect and build empathy between youth of Northeastern States and the rest of India, Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme under which exposure visits of Youth (College/University students and off-campus youth) is being organised between the 8 NE States and other States.

Accordingly, NIT Arunachal Pradesh is the paired Institute with IIT Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh is the paired Institute with Central University, Rajasthan. In this connection, NIT Arunachal Pradesh is the coordinating Institute for ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, nominated by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India for organizing jointly with North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) an exposure visit of 25 (Twenty-Five) and 15 (fifteen) students selected from the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

At the flag off ceremony organized at WAII International Hotel Itanagar, Y.D Thongchi, Padma Sri & Former Chief Information Commissioner, Govt. of AP, Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director NIT Arunachal Pradesh and Prof. H.S. Yadav, Director, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh were also present along with all the students and staff from both the institutes.

25 (twenty-five) students selected by NIT Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh from 24th February to 2nd March 2023 and 15 (fifteen) students selected by NERIST are scheduled to visit Rajasthan. Also, there will be students from Andhra Pradesh visiting to Arunachal Pradesh from 27th Feb to 4th March during Yuva Sangam programme.

The programme has been planned in such a manner to give multi-dimensional exposure to the youth visiting different places of Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan under five broad areas- Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People- to-people connect).

During the visit, students and staffs of Arunachal Pradesh will be exposure to places like, Sriharikota, Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, Tirumala Temples, Chandragiri fort, Sri City, Kalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam Temples, Horsley Hills, Rishi Vatika, IISER Tirupati, SV University Tirupathi etc. Besides, there will be many interactive sessions, activities, dialogue, cultural events, etc.

During the visit, students and staffs of Andhra Pradesh will be exposure to places like Hawai Village, Howa Camp, Lohit River, Walong Valley, Snow Mountain view, Helmet top war memorial, Kivithu, Kaho Village, Dong Village for sunrise/trekking, Hot spring(Tilam), Parsuram Kund, Golden Pagoda, Monastery Namsai, Vidya Bharathi School etc. In addition to these, interactions with entrepreneurs, artists, sportspersons, SHGs, NGOs, local panchayat, District Administration etc. will also be arranged as a part of the tour to enrich their overall experience.

Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director, NIT Arunachal Pradesh stated that the exposure visit will definitely be fulfilling main objectives of the Yuva Sangam. He also expressed that the entire exposure visit is well prepared and planned in consultation with many faculty, authorities, district administration, ITBP, NCC units, NSS units, medical units etc and will be executed smoothly. Lastly, Director NIT Arunachal Pradesh also expressed deep sense of gratitude to Wangki Lowang, Minister PHE&WS, DoTCL & Info. Tech Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Y.D Thongchi, Padma Sri & Former Chief Information Commissioner, Govt. of AP for gracing the successful flag off program on Yuva Sangam Arunachal Pradesh.