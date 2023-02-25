Arunachal: APSLSA & DOJ organise Legal Literacy Training for GBs at Tirap

KHONSA- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority ( APSLSA ) in collaboration with the Department of Justice ( DOJ ), Ministry of Law & Justice today on 25th Feb, 2023 held a Legal Literacy cum Training Programme for the Gaon Burahs & Burihs of Tirap District at Circuit House Conference Hall, Khonsa under the theme “Synergy between Customary Practices of the Traditional Village Council System & Formal Laws of India”.

The Training programme which is being carried under Union Ministry’s DISHA Scheme – Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice, was attended by close to 60 Gaon Burahs, who came from different corners of the region. Also in attendance were stakeholders of relevant Government departments including Shri Yomge, Member Secretary of APSLSA – Judiciary, Kardak Riba, S.P – Police dept; & ADC (i/c) Hakraso Kri, – from District Administration.

The participating GBs were apprised on various important topics, relevant to their roles as Head of the Traditional Village Council such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act of 2021 (which now officially recognizes the Traditional Courts as a Formal Civil Court of Law), fundamentals of Court Proceedings, as well as basic criminal and civil laws; all of which were taken by Subject Experts- Yomge Ado; District & Sessions Judge Ito Basar; and Adv. Nyajing Hallang respectively. The Training programme also featured a dedicated Legal Awareness Session, during which the several topics of public interest related to legal Aid, entitlements and schemes were covered by Shri Narang Laji, JMFC and Adv. Gulley Sumnyan of the District Legal Services Authority, Khonsa.

The participants were also informed & instructed about the “Each One, Teach Ten” (E1T10) initiative by Project coordinator Gonum Pul. The E1T10 initiative is an offshoot of the incumbent Gaon Burah project under which every GB trained and sensitized by the APSLSA will impart awareness to 10 ordinary members of the community on the concept of Free Legal Aid and associated schemes that the public have at their disposal, and in doing so promote Legal Awareness & empowerment to even the most remote part of the State.

The event concluded with Affirmation Exercise during which all the Gaon Burah & Burihs of the Valley pledged to take on the challenge of spreading Legal Literacy under the Each One Teach Ten Campaign.