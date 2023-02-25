Arunachal: Meenakshi Lekhi assures to set up a ‘cultural center’ at Ziro

ZIRO- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has assured to sanction a ‘cultural center’ for Ziro valley.

The Minister made this announcement here yesterday in course of her 4-day tour to Lower Subansiri and Kurung Kumey Districts. She asked the Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District to prepare the proposal and submit to Ministry through the Art and Culture Department.

A cultural center is an organization, building or complex that promotes culture and arts. Cultural centers can be neighborhood community arts organization, private facilities, government run or activities-run. Cultural centers enrich our society by promoting the arts, history, religion and heritage of diverse cultures.

The Minister, who reached the valley from Itanagar by road due to inclement weather was received by commissioner Agriculture Bidol Tayeng, Secretary Art and Culture Taye Kaye, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, HoD’s, members of Apatani Women Association Ziro, women NGO’s and SHG’s.

Commissioner Agriculture Bidol Tayeng made a power-point presentation on ‘Review of Oil Palm Development in Arunachal Pradesh vis-à-vis NMEO-OP’.

Remarking that oil palm plantations in Arunachal Pradesh would greatly help India from importing oil palms from countries of Malaysia and Indonesia, the MoS suggested the state Govt. to utilize the facility of 500 storage centers with cold storage facilities near the expressways and highways announced by the central Govt. for benefit of the farmers.

Earlier, the Minister was accorded a warm traditional welcome at the valley by local Apatani Daminda dance troop comprising members of various tribes, cultural presentations by students of St. Claret College, women SHG’s and NGO’s.

After visiting a few places of tourist interest at the valley, the MoS left for Kurung Kumey District by chopper today.