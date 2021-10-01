Arunachal: State Govt decides to lift ban on issuing ILP to reopen tourism sector

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to withdraw suspension on issuing ILP and Protected Area Permit to travellers as the COVID-19 situation in the northeastern state is “under control”, Home Minister Bamang Felix told reporters.

The cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, gave its nod to lift the suspension on issuance of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and PAP to reopen the state to tourists who have received both doses of COVID vaccines, Felix said.

“As the COVID situation is currently under control, the cabinet decided to lift the ban on issuing ILP and PAP and allow tourism activities in the state,” Felix, also the state government spokesperson, said.

The administration will come out with an advisory on COVID appropriate behaviour for travellers.

“The decision of the cabinet will benefit tour operators, hoteliers, cab operators, homestay owners and all tourism-related stakeholders as they have been facing economic hardship due to the suspension,” the home minister said.