Arunachal

Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers concludes at Bumla

The field visit also extended to Lungrola Point for inspection and study the USP of the newly opened tourist site in Tawang.

Last Updated: June 21, 2024
TAWANG-  Three days Management Development Programme  on Professional Development for the District Tourism Officers of the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh concludes on Thursday.

The program was concluded with a last leg of training-cum- field visit to Bumla, Shungetsar lake and Lungrola point wherein the officers interacted with the Indian Army personnel to understand and have the first hand experience of Border tourism/Seema Dharshan that has seen increasing trend in Arunachal Pradesh.

The field visit also extended to Lungrola Point for inspection and study the USP of the newly opened tourist site  in Tawang.

The training programme was conducted at IIM Shillong Satellite Centre Tawang for professional development of the Tourism department officers. The valedictory function was organised at The Timilo Boutique Hotel, Tawang.

Also Read- Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers held at Tawang

Dr. Sanjeev Ningombam, Centre head of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam centre for Policy Research and Analysis of IIM shillong hoped that other deptt.will also initiate similar kind of capacity building for their state/district level officers. IIM Shillong is committed to render capacity building training to other dept. Of the state as well.

