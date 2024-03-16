Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Date and schedule are here . General Election for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be conducted on April 19 and votes will be counted on June 4 for the 60 assembly constituencies, the election commission announced on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls on April 19, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Last date for making nominations have been set as March 27 while last date for withdrawal of candidatures have been set at April 19.

The tenure of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on June 2, 2024. In the preceding assembly elections held in April 2019, the BJP emerged victorious, securing a notable majority of 41 seats. Consequently, Pema Khandu assumed office as the chief minister on May 29, 2019.Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly.

The BJP announced its candidates for all 60 seats on Tuesday. Among the nominations, chief minister Pema Khandu will contest from the Mukto assembly constituency, while deputy chief minister Chowna Mein will vie for victory from the Chowkham (ST) assembly constituency.

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) disclosed the names of eight candidates for the impending assembly elections. The party revealed its initial list during a mass joining program, including notable figures such as former MLA Likha Saaya, former minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso, and Salman Mongrey.