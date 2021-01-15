Arunachal: Over 17000 devotees took holy dip in Parsuram Kund

Parsuram Kund: Over 17000 devotees, including sadhus from the North East and across the country, took a holy dip at famous pilgrimage Parsuram Kund in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Most of the pilgrims, from Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh made comfortable holy site since wee hour of January 14.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner Marge Sora said ” this year the number of visitors was less than the last year due to COVID – 19 pandemic but still its satisfactory.

However the district administration constantly monitoring the Mela, and have left no stone unturned to ensure a successful and hassle-free Mela. Holy dip has been started from 12th Jan up to 16th Jan 2021 with full official arrangement, says the DC.

The Lohit police have made adequate security arrangements and deployed APP, APPBN, IRBN and 186 BN CRPF to ensure full proof security right up to holy dip to vehicle arrangement. “Our boys are working hard since yesterday. At the entry Dirak Gate Namsai police are extending cooperation for proper placement of the vehicles coming from other part of Arunachal”, informs AK Singh (IPS) SP Lohit.

At the entry check gate the pilgrims are made mandatory to register their vehicles, avail Inner Line Permit and COVID test.

At the mela site, a free health camps have been set up by Zonal Hospital, Tezu. Simultaneously, the186 BN CRPF Namsai also provided Khichidi to the pilgrims and free medical camp, Round-the-clock volunteers to help the aged and physically impaired pilgrims and to control the crowd.

According to the legend recorded in the Kalika Purana, Srimad Bhagawat Gita and the Mahabharata, sage Parsurama washed away his sin of matricide in the waters of the Lohit River at Bramhakund. Situated within the Kamlang reserve forest, the Kund is surrounded by dense and pristine vegetation of Ruddhraksha trees, the fruit of which is considered sacred to Hindu ascetics as well as general believers of the faith.